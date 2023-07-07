Islam Times - The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over the weapons supplied by Western countries to Ukraine, saying that they end up in the hands of protesters in France, according to spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

She further emphasized that these arms, intended for Ukrainian nationalists, Nazis, and fascists, have a tendency to backfire and be used against their own people, Sputnik reported.

In April, journalist Seymour Hersh reported that Western countries were aware that some of the weapons sent to Ukraine were ending up in illicit markets, though their media remained silent on the matter. Russia has expressed concerns that military aid to Ukraine may find its way onto the black market. Since the beginning of hostilities in February 2022, Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine, which has included a range of weapons and equipment, with Ukraine now seeking fighter jets.

Russian officials have warned that the arms supplied to Ukraine could pose a threat if they fall into the hands of terrorists or criminal organizations, potentially leading to a direct clash between Russia and NATO and jeopardizing the security of Europe as a whole.

Zakharova also highlighted concerns over Ukraine's alleged plans to commit sabotage at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, noting the lack of reaction from the UN to Russia's safety concerns regarding the facility.

"Weapons delivered to Kiev (by the West, NATO, and France) end up in the hands of protesters and are used against police in France," Zakharova stated during a press briefing.