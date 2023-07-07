0
Friday 7 July 2023 - 04:19

Russia Says Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Used by Protesters in France

Story Code : 1068094
Russia Says Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Used by Protesters in France
"Weapons delivered to Kiev (by the West, NATO, and France) end up in the hands of protesters and are used against police in France," Zakharova stated during a press briefing.
 
She further emphasized that these arms, intended for Ukrainian nationalists, Nazis, and fascists, have a tendency to backfire and be used against their own people, Sputnik reported.
 
In April, journalist Seymour Hersh reported that Western countries were aware that some of the weapons sent to Ukraine were ending up in illicit markets, though their media remained silent on the matter. Russia has expressed concerns that military aid to Ukraine may find its way onto the black market. Since the beginning of hostilities in February 2022, Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine, which has included a range of weapons and equipment, with Ukraine now seeking fighter jets.
 
Russian officials have warned that the arms supplied to Ukraine could pose a threat if they fall into the hands of terrorists or criminal organizations, potentially leading to a direct clash between Russia and NATO and jeopardizing the security of Europe as a whole.
 
Zakharova also highlighted concerns over Ukraine's alleged plans to commit sabotage at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, noting the lack of reaction from the UN to Russia's safety concerns regarding the facility.
Comment


Featured Stories
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
7 July 2023
Pentagon to Tighten Classified Intel Access After Leak
7 July 2023
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
6 July 2023
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
6 July 2023
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
6 July 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
5 July 2023
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
4 July 2023
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
Tel Aviv Regime to Purchase Third F-35 Squadron from US
3 July 2023
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
Most Serious Danger to World Security Now Is US, American Foreign Policy Veteran Says
2 July 2023