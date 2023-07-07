0
Friday 7 July 2023 - 05:00

“Israel’s” Chaos: Thousands Pour Streets, Block Roads after Tel Aviv Police Chief Steps down

He was about to be removed from his post, and transferred to a more marginal role, due to what he claimed were “political considerations” and for refusing to use “disproportionate force,” following what critics said was his soft handling of judicial overhaul protesters.
 
The largest demonstration took place at Tel Aviv’s “Ayalon Highway”, where police clashed with protesters blocking traffic and lighting bonfires. The thoroughfare was blocked for several hours, before “Israeli” police used force to disperse protesters after midnight.
 
One driver stuck in traffic decided to plow through the demonstration, injuring at least one protester before being pulled over and arrested by police.
 
During the protest, fireworks were launched from nearby buildings in apparent solidarity with the demonstrators, leading to cheers from the crowd and further contributing to the sense of chaos sweeping the streets all through the evening. In several scenes posted to social media, officers at the “Ayalon Highway” were filmed beating protesters who refused to vacate the area.
 
Protests against the controversial “legislation” to remake so-called “Israel’s” judiciary have been taking place since January, and recently ramped up as Netanyahu’s hardline coalition has renewed its efforts to push through some of the relevant laws.
