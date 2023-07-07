0
Friday 7 July 2023 - 05:59

Jenin Resistance Inspiring Palestinian Youths: Palestinian People

On the other hand, the steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance in face of the huge Zionist arsenal has started inspiriting the Palestinian youths.
 
Arab affairs analyst, Hizi Sementov, reported calls to form armed committees across the West Bank in order to fight the Zionist army just as the Lions Den in Nablus.
 
Ore Hilar, Channel 13 military correspondent, said that Jenin has become a source of inspiration for the Palestinian fighters, adding that more landmines are targeting the Zionist occupation forces across the West Bank.
 
Zionist circles also stressed that the direct clashes and IED explosions witnessed by the Israeli occupation army in Jenin would prevent the officials in Tel Aviv from launching the same operation again for fear of losing more soldiers in the battle.
 
On Monday, the Israeli occupation forces started an aggression on Jenin city and camp in order to eradicate the resistance groups inside it. After a two-day battle, the occupation forces managed only to kill 12 civilians and cause much destruction; however, the Palestinian resistance remained steadfast and confronted the Israeli invasion, preventing the enemy from reaching the central part of the city and the camp.
