Islam Times - Scottish independence support remains strong despite continuing decline for the Scottish National Party (SNP) in a new poll.

In the poll, 47% say they would vote Yes if there were a referendum on Scottish independence tomorrow. Meanwhile 53% indicate they would back No.

Survation’s most recent poll on independence from May 2023 put support for Yes at 48%, just a single point higher than its current rate.

Among those aged between 16-34 support is particularly strong, with 67% indicating they’d prefer to leave the Union.

Support declines sharply in the older age brackets, as 50% of 45-54-year-olds would vote Yes and just 38% of those aged 55-64 would do the same.

Less than a quarter of Scots over the age of 65 would support Scotland becoming independent, the survey said.

Survation also asked voters if they felt Scotland’s economy and cost-of-living crisis would be better or worse with independence. Economic concerns remain a large factor in apprehension towards voting Yes, with 44% of respondents saying they believe becoming independent would make the economy worse.

Meanwhile, 43% felt that leaving the Union would make the cost-of-living crisis worse.

Vasil Lazarov of Survation wrote, “With support for independence currently holding up at 47% (-1 from our last poll in May), we find an interesting dynamic among attitudes towards independence and devolution – while further devolution remains popular among voters across a range of policy areas, Scots remain unconvinced whether Scotland’s economy and the cost of living crisis would be better if the country were to become independent."

“Labour’s stance on devolution in the run up to the next election could be a deciding factor for voters in Scotland,” Lazarov added.

Maggie Chapman, Scottish Green MSP, stated the figures show why the economy must be "at the heart" of any independence campaign.

"We just don't have the powers to do all we want to do, like proper redistribution of wealth, a genuinely progressive tax system to fund our public services, and better pay and conditions for all workers," she continued, adding, "Nobody can look at what the Tories are doing, or the numerous promises Labour has broken before even having a sniff of power and think that this is as good as it gets."

"The economy is not just a set of numbers; it is core to everything around us. When we talk about the economy we are talking about power, inequality, poverty and so much more. That is why it must be at the heart of the campaign for independence," she noted.

Alba Party depute leader Kenny MacAskill MP added that people still feeling the UK is a safer option despite its many problems is a sign of the campaign for independence's "failure".

"The oil and gas reserves we were told were a liability are now being extracted at an unprecedented rate, renewable energy offers another natural bounty yet energy-rich Scotland sees Scots fuel poor," he continued, saying, "The choice between rich Scots or poor Britons has never been starker, yet the failure to expose that has never been greater. Linking social and economic benefits to independence has always been required, the renewable energy bounty offers that."

"It's time to get back to the core message and not sidetracked by fringe issues. The price of failure is being paid by poor Scots and is exposed in these shameful figure," he noted.

Elsewhere in the survey, most Scots supported the devolution of energy security (42%), employment law (41%) and cost-of-living policies (46%).

SNP Scotland spokesperson Dr Philippa Whitford (above) said the results should be a wake-up call for both Labour and the Tories.

“In particular Labour, the so-called ‘architects of devolution’ whose inaction has allowed Tory governments to ride roughshod over the rights of Scottish workers with their constant attacks on employment rights and hard-won workers’ protections,” she continued, adding, “What this poll shows is that Westminster is failing Scotland and that Scots have lost faith in Westminster to stand up for their interests.”

Survation’s latest survey of more than 2000 Scots reflects recent polling trends as the gap between Humza Yousaf’s party and Labour narrows, while Yes support seems undeterred by party political issues, The National reported.