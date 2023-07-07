Trump Claims Bidens Use Cocaine

Islam Times - Former US President Donald Trump roasted President Joe Biden and his son over the discovery of cocaine in the White House, suggesting it may have belonged to them. According to US officials, none of the Bidens were present at the time the stash was found.

Commenting on the matter, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration is confident the investigation will “get to the bottom” of the incident, noting that the substance was found in a “heavily traveled area” which regularly sees many visitors.

However, Trump offered a different take on the incident.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” Trump wrote on his page on TruthSocial on Wednesday.

He also predicted that “the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE”, but an approved drug like Aspirin, and “the story will vanish".

Trump, who announced plans to seek reelection last autumn, triggering widespread expectations of a 2024 rematch with Biden, was not the only Republican to mock the US administration over the drug bust.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another contender in the 2024 presidential race, said on Wednesday: “I think a lot of us have believed that the Biden administration’s been blowing it on a lot of fronts. But I guess it’s a little bit more literal than even I had thought.”

On Wednesday, a source familiar with the ongoing investigation told POLITICO that the chances of finding the culprit are slim. He suggested that “even if there were surveillance cameras”, it would have been difficult to identify the owner of cocaine unless he was “waving it around".

“It’s a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time,” the official added.

On Sunday, Secret Service agents found a “small, zippered bag” containing white powder inside the West Wing, prompting an evacuation of the White House. Later, a Secret Service official confirmed to CNN that the powder was indeed cocaine.