President: Azerbaijan Not to Turn into Platform for Attacks on Iran

Islam Times - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev underlined importance of the ties between Baku and Tehran, and further underscored that his country will not allow third parties to use Azerbaijan's soil to harm Iran.

The Azeri president stressed the importance of the ties between the two Muslim neighbors and also the significance of their economic relations, particularly in the transportation and transit fields.

"Azerbaijan wants to end the obstruction of transit routes in the region and respects all historical roads of Iran in the region," he added.

He stated that his country will never allow anyone to use Azerbaijan’s territory to threaten the region and Iran.

Amir Abdollahian, for his part, stressed the determination of the officials of Tehran and Baku to expand bilateral relations.

The minister announced that Tehran and Baku agree that the historical railway corridor passing through Iran needs to be activated.

He said given the emerging positive atmosphere in the ties between the two nations and especially, their success in overcoming some misunderstandings, Iran is ready to pursue and implement all previous agreements with Azerbaijan.

The senior diplomat noted that Iran’s principled foreign policy is to call for restoring peace, stability and security in the region.

Amir Abdollahian and Aliyev then pointed to the completion of the probe into the January attack on Baku’s embassy in Tehran and discussed ways of resuming the Azeri embassy’s activity.

The Iranian official emphasized that serious response would be taken against anyone who has made negligent in this incident in any way, highlighting that severe punishment awaits for the assailant and anyone who was involved in the criminal act.

Azerbaijan’s relations with Iran were strained in January following a deadly attack on the Baku’s Embassy in Tehran.

A gunman attacked the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran in late January, killing a security guard and wounding two more. Police in Tehran announced they have arrested the assailant. The attacker has claimed that his wife visited Azerbaijan’s embassy in April 2022 and never returned, leaving him frustrated.

Following the incident, Tehran’s Police Chief Hossein Rahimi stated a preliminary investigation pointed to “family problems” as the motive behind the fatal shooting, but Azerbaijani officials called it a “terrorist act".

Iranian officials have stressed that the enemies of the two countries should not be allowed to take advantage of the incident which Tehran announced was not an act of terrorism. They urged Azerbaijani officials to refrain from prejudgments and politicization of the deadly raid and avoid making a decision out of emotion following the raid.

In spite of Iran’s every effort to clear the air, President Aliyev ordered the evacuation of the embassy, and noted that normalization of relations between the two countries depends on a transparent investigation that will bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

In early April, Azerbaijan also announced it has declared four Iranian embassy employees persona non grata, claiming the diplomats conducted "provocative actions" in the latest deterioration of relations between the two neighbors. The move came hours after Baku confirmed it has arrested six men, who it claimed were linked to Iranian secret services and were plotting a coup in the Caspian nation.

In response, Iran expelled four Azerbaijani diplomats. They were working at Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran and its consulate in the Northwestern city of Tabriz.

Aliyev made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Baku on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).