Judiciary Official: West Not Qualified to Lecture Iran on Human Rights

Islam Times - Deputy Judiciary Chief and head of Iran's Human Rights Headquarters Kazzem Qaribabadi slammed establishment of an Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran as a politically motivated move, and underlined that human rights violators are in no position to preach Tehran on this issue.

The report accused Iran of meting out "harsh punishments" on people suspected of involvement in "mass protests", calling on the country to stop the executions of those sentenced to death in connection with the riots and release all those detained.

In response, Iran's human rights chief rejected the report by a mission mandated by the United Nations, and stressed the establishment of such a mechanism despite Tehran acting responsibly during and after the riots is a case of double standard and hypocrisy.

The same countries that fomented the riots in Iran and of course later got caught in a similar situation provided such a mechanism, he added.

The official stated what happened in Iran last fall was “not simple and peaceful" gatherings, but violent riots and terrorist attacks engineered by think tanks in the West and carried out with the financial, arms and media support of West security services.

"Several Western countries were involved in fomenting the riots. Terrorists also entered the scene and nearly 100 persons affiliated with terrorist groups, mostly from Monafeqin (MKO), were arrested," he said.

He added that the US-based social media network Instagram allowed users to teach people how to make smoke bombs and Molotov cocktails, and in Twitter over 50,000 fake Persian-language users were created during the first month of protest to spread anti-Iran propaganda.

Qaribabadi said London-based TV channels, including BBC Persian and Iran International, allocated a huge part of their programs to inciting violence and providing terrorists with a platform.

The official added that Iran's policy on the riots was to use minimum force against law-breakers and this resulted in law enforcement forces sustaining heavy casualties and damage.

During the three months of riots, "Over 75 law enforcement forces and people were martyred by the rioters, and more than 7,000 law enforcement forces were also injured", he continued, adding, "Also, over 2,000 places and public and private property were destroyed by the rioters."

Qaribabadi, however, said the plot against Iran was foiled thanks to massive popular support for the Islamic establishment, with the government quickly bringing the situation under control.

He noted that back in early February Iran pardoned nearly all of those who had participated in the riots, excluding only a few rioters who had committed brutal crimes, and the government has also formed an independent committee addressing complaints by those impacted by the riots.

The Iranian official expressed hope that countries sponsoring the riots rectify their wrong policies and adopt realistic ones.

Qaribabadi further said Western states are not in a position to talk about the rights of women and children in Iran, while they themselves are violating the rights of women and children in their own countries.

The judiciary official enumerated a number of crimes committed by certain countries against Iran, citing the role of Western states in providing former Iraqi regime with chemical weapons that were used in attacks against the Islamic Republic in 1980s, impacting thousands of Iranian women and children.

He also pointed to the illegal and cruel sanctions on Iran by Western countries, stressing the bans have caused many Iranian women and children to suffer, slamming the punitive measures as a crime against humanity.

At the Council's meeting, a number of speakers, including representatives of Russia, China and Venezuela, rejected the fact-finding mission.

The so-called fact-finding mission on Iran was created by the UN Human Rights Council under an anti-Tehran resolution ratified at a special session on Iran riots in November.

Iran at the time condemned the resolution, noting “multifaceted political goals” were behind such anti-Iranian measures. Tehran also announced it would not cooperate with the mission, stressing that the country had already formed a national fact-finding committee to look into the events.

Protests erupted in several cities across Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini who fainted at a police station in mid-September and days later was pronounced dead at a hospital. The demonstrations soon turned violent.

Iranian officials blame Western countries for orchestrating the riots to destabilize the country.

The unrest has claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing acts of terror and sabotage across the country. Iran's Interior Ministry has confirmed the enemy waged a hybrid war against the country to weaken national solidarity and hinder the country's progress, stressing that some 200 people lost their lives in the riots sparked by separatist and terrorist groups.

The US, the UK and the European Union (EU) have imposed a slew of sanctions against Iranian individuals and legal entities since the September death in police custody of an Iranian woman. Iran has returned the adversarial measures and meddlesome statements with sanctions against European, American and British officials and institutions.

Iran blasts the blatant violations of human rights in the US and Europe, stressing for the US, human rights is merely a tool for exerting political pressure on independent states to advance their foreign policy objectives. Officials in Tehran call on the international community to hold the US accountable for its crimes. They mocked the US claim over supporting Iranian women and girls amid harsh sanctions which have disrupted the ordinary lives of the people.

Tehran has also denounces the disturbing human rights situation in the European countries, and note the West does not have the authority to be the flag-bearer in this field.

Iranian officials have numerously urged the international organizations to condemn police brutality against women in the United States and European states, instead of expressing concern over human rights in other countries.

Qaribabadi made the remarks at the 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday, following a report by a so-called fact-finding mission on alleged human rights violations in Iran during the handling of the unrest that erupted in the country last September.