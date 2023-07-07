0
Friday 7 July 2023 - 07:02

New Heroic Op in Palestine: ‘Israeli’ Soldier killed, Another Critically Wounded

Story Code : 1068125
The “Israeli” military said in a statement that its forces stopped a car for inspection close to Kedumim settlement, which is located near the city of Qalqilya, on Thursday afternoon, when its occupant fired at them and fled.
 
The forces then chased the Palestinian gunman and “neutralized” him, the statement added. Medics at the scene near Kedumim said the Palestinian had been martyred.
 
This incident is the most recent in a series of Palestinian retaliatory operations that have been carried out this week.
 
Palestine’s ambassador to the UN has called on the world body to hold “Israel” accountable for its barbaric onslaught on Jenin and its refugee camp.
 
On Wednesday afternoon, Palestinian fighters opened fire from a passing vehicle on a police patrol car close to Nablus. No casualties were reported in the incident.
