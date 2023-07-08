Two Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Forces in Nablus

Islam Times - Israeli forces have killed at least two Palestinians and wounded another two while firing live ammunition during a raid in Nablus in the Northern occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

They opened fire on the building, leaving two Palestinian youths identified as Hamza Maqbool and Khairi Shaheen dead.

Confrontations broke out following the killing of the two youths, which led to the injury of two other young Palestinians. They were struck with live rounds in the back and foot, according to the report.

Local sources reported that three people were also arrested during the armed clashes.

The development comes days after Israeli forces carried out a two-day aggression against the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank that killed at least 12 Palestinians, injured approximately 100 others and caused widespread destruction.

One Israeli soldier was killed during the raid on Jenin.

Israeli troops finally pulled back from Jenin on Tuesday evening following a 44-hour-long incursion.

Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI) said that three hospitals came under attack during the Israeli military assault on Jenin, “severely damaging their operational capacity”.

The Israeli military also prevented ambulances from evacuating the wounded during the assault on Jenin and, “in a further escalation, Israeli forces stormed Jenin’s governmental hospital, firing tear gas and live bullets”, the human rights group said in a tweet.

The Israeli regime has intensified its military operations in the occupied West Bank, killing dozens of Palestinians and wounding hundreds more in the past two years.

The Israeli raids have targeted Palestinian towns, villages, refugee camps and holy sites, sparking a wave of armed resistance from Palestinian factions.

They stormed the Old City of Nablus North of Al-Quds on Friday morning and surrounded a house, official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.