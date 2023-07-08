Foreign Powers Must End Military Presence in Indian Ocean: Iran UN Envoy

Islam Times - An Iranian diplomat at the UN warned against the threats that the military presence of extra-regional powers pose to the Indian Ocean, noting that indigenously driven regional security will benefit the entire world.

What follows is the text of the statement read by Heidar Ali Balouji:

“In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful;

Mr. Chair,

I would like to begin by commending you for convening this meeting. I extend our thanks to the secretariat for its continuous support.

The Indian Ocean has served as a critical trade route for centuries, currently accounting for one-third of the world's bulk cargo traffic and two-thirds of the world's oil shipments. It is home to approximately 35 percent of the global population. Given the significance of trade and the vastness of its many sub-regions, the Indian Ocean holds immense importance in terms of military and strategic engagement. It acts as a vital trading hub, connecting the Middle East to Southeast and East Asia, as well as Europe and the Americas.

However, the region faces a range of serious security challenges, from traditional threats such as the military presence of extra-regional powers to emerging concerns like piracy, drug trafficking, and environmental degradation. These issues pose a significant threat to the region's growth. Consequently, fostering indigenously driven regional security becomes a public good that benefits not only the region but also the entire world, while simultaneously preventing major powers from vying for control over the region's resources and sea lanes.

We must bear in mind the significance of the Declaration on the Indian Ocean as a Zone of Peace, adopted on 16 December 1971. This declaration calls upon all states to consider and respect the Indian Ocean region as a zone of peace, free from great power rivalry. It also envisions the region to be free of nuclear weapons, an essential component for sustainable security in the area. In light of the worrisome exponential increase in military tensions and expenditure, it remains crucial to allocate available resources to non-military alliances, reducing tensions that contradict the goals outlined in the Declaration.

In this context, military powers bear a substantial responsibility to refrain from any activity that undermines this noble goal. Extra-regional powers must eliminate their military presence in the Indian Ocean region. It is high time for the world to recognize the capabilities of regional countries in addressing issues independently, without relying on external powers.

Lastly, the strengthening of Iran's friendly relationships with regional countries and its recent full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization serve as ample proof and examples that regional countries can determine their destiny and shape their history.

I thank you Mr. Chair.”

