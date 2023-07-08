0
Saturday 8 July 2023 - 04:18

Hezbollah Official: Political Stalemate in Lebanon May Last for a Long Time

Story Code : 1068255
Delivering his Friday Sermon, Sheikh Daamoush reiterated the importance of the national dialogue in order to reach a resolution for the political crisis, instead of the foreign intervention, “which does not provide any solution”.
 
His eminence indicated that the United States’ schemes have witnessed major setbacks in the region, underlining the importance of the rapprochement among the regional countries and the strength of the axis of resistance.
 
Sheikh Daamoush affirmed that the Zionist enemy failed in face of Jenin’s resistance, adding that the Israeli occupation forces will never e able to eradicate it.
