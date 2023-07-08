Islam Times - The Counter-Terrorism Service of Iraq announced on Friday that 5 ISIL terrorists were killed in Kirkuk.

"The Anti-Terrorism Service continues to carry out specialized operations with the utmost professionalism in every inch of the homeland," it added.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.

"Based on the directives of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, to carry out preemptive operations and under the supervision of the head of the Counter-Terrorism Service, Lieutenant General Abdul Wahab Al-Saadi, CTS carried out a night AirDrop operation in Kirkuk province, dibs district, towards Al-Tun Bridge, and after sniper ambushes followed by violent clashes that resulted in the death of (5) terrorists from Daesh terrorist gangs, CTS said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency(INA).