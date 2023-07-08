0
Saturday 8 July 2023 - 04:28

Envoy: Kiev Seeks to Draw NATO Directly into Ukrainian Conflict

Story Code : 1068259
Envoy: Kiev Seeks to Draw NATO Directly into Ukrainian Conflict
"We call on the curators of the Kyiv regime to exercise responsibility and exert influence on their ‘wards’ in order to avoid a large-scale catastrophe. Western ruling elites should understand that the failures on the battlefield make Kyiv eager to create a pretext for the deployment of the NATO contingent to Ukraine, thereby inflating a regional conflict into World War III. American and European citizens are hardly ready to march in orderly rows to hell, into which the Zelensky government is dragging the entire planet," the envoy said, commenting on the Ukrainian government’s allegations about Russia’s plans to blow up the ZNPP. The Russian Embassy posted Antonov’s key remarks on its Telegram channel, TASS reported.
 
"Statements that Russia is preparing a provocation against the nuclear power plant it controls are absurd. Russian citizens work at the facility. IAEA experts, who cannot but know who is shelling the ZNPP, are present there on a rotational basis, too," the Russian ambassador pointed out.
 
"News reporters continue to pretend not to notice the obvious: from the very beginning of the special military operation, all the accusations of the Zelensky regime against us turned out to be sabotage operations of Kyiv itself. Suffice it to say what happened to the Kakhovka Dam, Bucha, and Kramatorsk. This time stakes have grown substantially: Europe's nuclear security is at risk," Antonov stressed.
 
According to him, "observers are actually playing along with the criminal intentions of the Ukrainian authorities ahead of the NATO summit." "The criminal intentions are: to use a terrorist attack in order to slander Russia as a ‘nuclear terrorist;’ to divert attention from the failed counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in which the West has invested enormous resources; to use the provocation so as to draw the Alliance directly into the conflict," the diplomat specified.
 
"The reactors are protected. However, besides power units, there are more vulnerable infrastructure facilities: cooling systems, storage sites for fresh fuel, and nuclear waste. Any projectile hit is extremely dangerous as radiation contamination of vast territories can follow," Antonov added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
7 July 2023
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
7 July 2023
Pentagon to Tighten Classified Intel Access After Leak
7 July 2023
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
6 July 2023
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
6 July 2023
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
6 July 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
5 July 2023
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
4 July 2023
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023