0
Saturday 8 July 2023 - 04:37

In Syria; Russian Planes Targeted by Fire Guidance Systems of US Drones

Story Code : 1068264
In Syria; Russian Planes Targeted by Fire Guidance Systems of US Drones
"Of particular concern are reports received from pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces, who registered cases of US UAVs using their electronic fire guidance systems on Russian warplanes, automatically triggering their on-board defensive aide suites," said Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria, according to TASS.
 
Gurinov added that Russia continues to register ongoing violations of deconfliction protocols, committed by drones of the US-led international coalition in Syria.
 
"Nine violations were registered over the past 24 hours. All of them occurred in the area in northern Syria, closed for all air traffic amid the joint Russian-Syrian military exercise," he said.
 
The first stage of the joint exercises of the Russian and Syrian air forces began on Thursday. According to the Russian defense ministry, the exercises will continue until mid-July.
