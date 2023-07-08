0
Saturday 8 July 2023 - 04:39

Russia Rejects Attempts to Deny Iran Right to Nuclear Energy

Story Code : 1068267
Russia Rejects Attempts to Deny Iran Right to Nuclear Energy
The Russian envoy told the UN Security Council session on non-proliferation that certain countries were deliberately portraying a distorted picture of the Iran-IAEA relationships.
 
"Our Western colleagues continue to speculate about the discovery of uranium enriched up to 83.7 % at one of Iranian facilities. What they prefer not to mention is that reports of the Secretary-General, 2231 Facilitator, and IAEA Director-General clearly say that this issue has been resolved," Vasily Nebenzya said, TASS reported.
 
"We strongly reject any such attempts to manipulate objective data, and equally all attempts to dispute Iran’s right to explore and develop atoms for peace under the IAEA supervision," he continued. "We are very interested in a calm and trustful development of relations between Iran and the Agency."
 
Nebenzya added that the international community receives all facts regarding the state of Iran’s nuclear program exactly from the reports of the Director-General of the IAEA.
 
"As soon as full-fledged implementation of the JCPOA resumes, the Additional Protocol to the Safeguards Agreement will be in effect again. All responsible states should facilitate rather than impede this process," the Russian diplomat said.
