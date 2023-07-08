0
Saturday 8 July 2023 - 05:10

Sweden Seeks to Pass a Law Preventing Holy Quran Desecration

Story Code : 1068277
Sweden government is considering changing the law to allow police to stop desecration of Holy Quran in public, or in private.
 
The Swedish government is examining whether it could change the law to stop people setting the Koran on fire in public, as recent burnings of the Muslim holy book have damaged Sweden's security, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told Aftonbladet paper on Thursday.
 
The move comes amid reports of increasing incidents of religious intolerance and hate crimes, particularly involving the desecration of the Quran, the holy book of Islam, in several European and other countries. The issue has drawn global attention and condemnation and is raising concerns over religious freedoms and societal harmony.
 
The incident has also damaged Sweden's bid to join NATO, with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan saying his country cannot ratify Sweden's application before Holy Quran desecrtions are stopped.
 
The most recent incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden has sparked outrage and condemnation from around the world. 
