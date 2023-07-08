0
Saturday 8 July 2023 - 05:12

Int'l Community Opposes US Sending Cluster Bombs to Ukraine

Story Code : 1068278
The United States has authorised the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine against the objections of rights advocates who have been calling for a ban on the weapons, which they say endanger civilians.
 
The administration of Joe Biden said that it will send thousands of them as part of a new military aid package worth $800m (£630m).
 
The administration of President Joe Biden confirmed the move on Friday, arguing that US-made cluster bombs are safer than the ones Russia is already using in the conflict. The transfer comes as Ukraine pushes on against Russian troops in the east of the country.
 
The move drew sharp criticism from rights groups due to the danger unexploded bomblets pose, but Washington said it has received assurances from Kyiv that it would minimize risk to civilians, including by not using the munitions in populated areas.
 
Kyiv "has provided written assurances that it is going to use these in a very careful way," he said, noting that Ukraine's government "has every incentive to minimize risk to civilians, because it's their citizens." 
