After face-to-face talks, Erdogan and Zelensky held meetings with their respective delegations to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues, including the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the grain deal across the Black Sea which will expire on 17 July and how to ensure peace and stability in the Black Sea region.

The president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met his counterpart from Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Istanbul.