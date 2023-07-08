0
Saturday 8 July 2023 - 05:16

Syrian Army Thwarts Terrorist Operation in Lattakia

Story Code : 1068280
A number of terrorists were killed along with their leader, and others were injured during the Syrian Army’s response to an attempt by a terrorist group to infiltrate into the Kabana axis in northern Lattakia countryside on Friday dawn, SANA said.
 
“A unit of the armed forces confronted on Friday dawn a terrorist group that tried to infiltrate one of our military points, on the Kabanah axis in northern countryside of Lattakia, ”the Ministry of Defense announced in a statement.
 
The statement indicated that the military operation led to the killing and wounding of a number of terrorists, including their leader nicknamed “Abu Rawaha.”
