Syrian Army Thwarts Terrorist Operation in Lattakia
A number of terrorists were killed along with their leader, and others were injured during the Syrian Army’s response to an attempt by a terrorist group to infiltrate into the Kabana axis in northern Lattakia countryside on Friday dawn, SANA said.
“A unit of the armed forces confronted on Friday dawn a terrorist group that tried to infiltrate one of our military points, on the Kabanah axis in northern countryside of Lattakia, ”the Ministry of Defense announced in a statement.
The statement indicated that the military operation led to the killing and wounding of a number of terrorists, including their leader nicknamed “Abu Rawaha.”