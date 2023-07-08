Syrian Army Thwarts Terrorist Operation in Lattakia

Islam Times - Syria's Ministry of Defense said that the Army thwarted the Al-Nusra Front's terrorist attack on the military zone of Lattakia port city.

“A unit of the armed forces confronted on Friday dawn a terrorist group that tried to infiltrate one of our military points, on the Kabanah axis in northern countryside of Lattakia, ”the Ministry of Defense announced in a statement.

The statement indicated that the military operation led to the killing and wounding of a number of terrorists, including their leader nicknamed “Abu Rawaha.”

