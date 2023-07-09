Protesters Gather at UN Headquarters in NYC to Call for End to US-Israel Cooperation

Islam Times - Dozens of protesters assembled outside the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on Friday, demanding an end to the collaboration between the United States and Israel.

During the demonstration, participants displayed banners and flags in support of Palestine, along with messages expressing opposition to the Israeli regime. One protester named Omar stated, "The Palestinian people are not put down because of lack of courage, the Palestinian people are put down for US bullets. The only thing that stands in their way is the armada of the United States. So, the responsibility for the crimes and the blood falls upon us, the people within the United States."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres referred to the recent raids as "the worst violence in the West Bank in many years".

Earlier in the week, the Israeli military announced its withdrawal from Jenin following one of the largest operations conducted in the West Bank in the past two decades.

The rally was organized following a deadly raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, where Israeli military operations resulted in 12 fatalities, including three children, and left over 120 people injured, Ruptly reported.