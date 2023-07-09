0
Sunday 9 July 2023 - 03:25

Black Workers Comprise 90 Percent of Recent Unemployment Spike, Data Show

Story Code : 1068458
Black Workers Comprise 90 Percent of Recent Unemployment Spike, Data Show
Black workers made up about 267,000 of the 300,000 new unemployment cases this spring, the report says. The current unemployment rate of the demographic sits at 6 percent, nearly twice the rate of White employment — which sits at 3.1 percent, The Hill reported.
 
Unemployment has remained low as fears rose about a looming recession, but the rate has not remained equal among different groups. Hispanic unemployment also rose in the same period, to 4.3 percent.
 
April marked record lows in unemployment among Black Americans, and the month also had the smallest gap between Black and White unemployment — a key factor used to track economic inequality.
 
“If conditions continue to weaken, or even accelerate, the gains won by Black workers and other vulnerable groups could diminish quickly,” William Rodgers, director of the St. Louis Fed’s Institute of Economic Equity, told Bloomberg.
 
Overall, US unemployment stands at 3.6 percent, about the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 and early 2020. April’s 3.4 percent unemployment was the lowest since 1969.
 
Inflation has also reduced in recent months, bucking fears that it would continue to grow. Annual inflation is at 3.8 percent as of May, about the same as in early 2021.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
7 July 2023
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
7 July 2023
Pentagon to Tighten Classified Intel Access After Leak
7 July 2023
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
6 July 2023
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
6 July 2023
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
6 July 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
5 July 2023
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
4 July 2023
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023