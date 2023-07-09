0
Sunday 9 July 2023 - 03:27

US House Republicans Request Briefing on Cocaine Found at White House

Story Code : 1068459
US House Republicans Request Briefing on Cocaine Found at White House
"In order to assist the Committee with its investigation, please provide a staff level briefing on this matter by July 14, 2023," Comer, who represents Kentucky, wrote in a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Anadolu Agency reported.
 
Noting that his committee is investigating the discovery of cocaine found last week, Comer said in the letter: "This alarming development requires the Committee to assess White House security practices and determine whose failures led to an evacuation of the building and finding of the illegal substance."
 
The letter demands Secret Service provide additional information and described the presence of the illegal substance as "a shameful moment in the White House's history".
 
"This incident has raised additional concerns with the Committee regarding the level of security maintained at the White House," it said, requesting them to schedule a briefing.
 
The US Secret Service is investigating how cocaine was brought into the West Wing, a White House spokeswoman said Wednesday.
 
She said President Joe Biden and his family were not at the White House during the weekend when the cocaine was reportedly found.
 
Jean-Pierre also noted that the location where the cocaine was discovered is a “heavily traveled area” where many visitors come through while the NBC reported, citing multiple officials involved in the inquiry, that it was found in a cubby near the White House’s West Executive entrance.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
7 July 2023
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
7 July 2023
Pentagon to Tighten Classified Intel Access After Leak
7 July 2023
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
6 July 2023
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
6 July 2023
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
6 July 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
5 July 2023
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
4 July 2023
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023