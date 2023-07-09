0
Sunday 9 July 2023 - 03:32

IAEA Chief's Visit to South Korea Draws Protests against Fukushima Water Release

Story Code : 1068461
IAEA Chief
Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), arrived in Seoul on Friday to meet the foreign minister and a top nuclear safety official during his three-day visit after wrapping up a trip to Japan, Reuters reported.
 
Earlier in the week, the IAEA said that a two-year review showed Japan's plans for the water release would have a negligible impact on the environment.
 
His arrival at Seoul's Gimpo Airport was met with protests, local media reported, despite the South Korean government's announcement that it respected the IAEA's report and that its own analysis had found the release will not have "any meaningful impact" on its waters.
 
Hundreds of people including members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions took to the streets on Saturday to protest the discharge plan.
 
"It makes little sense to argue that the release is okay because it does not harm humans. Animals also live in the ocean," said university student Kim Han-bi.
 
No expert behind the IAEA's Fukushima report disagreed with the content, Grossi told news agency Yonhap on Saturday, hinting at his comment during an interview with Reuters one day earlier that one or two team members may have expressed concerns.
 
On Sunday, Grossi is set to meet with members of the opposition Democratic Party of Korea which has been critical of the Japanese plan.
 
The administration of President Yoo Suk Yeol has walked a fine line in its stance to Japan's discharge proposal, as it tries to improve ties with Tokyo. But the plan has stirred anger and concern among South Koreans, prompting some shoppers to buy up sea salt.
 
Despite South Korea's assent for the plan, a ban on food and seafood products from the Fukushima region would remain in place.
 
Opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has also said the government should try to halt the plan and take the case to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
7 July 2023
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
7 July 2023
Pentagon to Tighten Classified Intel Access After Leak
7 July 2023
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
6 July 2023
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
6 July 2023
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
6 July 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
5 July 2023
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
4 July 2023
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023