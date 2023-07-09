0
Sunday 9 July 2023 - 03:34

Iranian President to Visit Africa Next Week

Story Code : 1068462
Iranian President to Visit Africa Next Week
Heading a delegation, the Iranian president will embark on a tour of Kenya, Zimbabwe and Uganda on Tuesday.
 
After taking office in August 2021, Raisi adopted a new foreign policy oriented towards neighbors, Muslim states, Asian countries and the members of the Non-Aligned Movement.
 
He will be visiting Africa at the official invitation of his Kenyan, Ugandan and Zimbabwean counterparts with the purpose of diversifying Iran’s export markets and promoting trade cooperation with the foreign countries.
 
In comments in January 2022, Raisi denounced the objectives and interests that the West pursues in Africa, expressing Iran’s support for African nations’ independence, development and welfare.
 
Describing plans to establish and strengthen relations with the African states as a priority in Iran’s foreign policy, he said Iran seeks to enhance relations with African countries in all fields.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
7 July 2023
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
7 July 2023
Pentagon to Tighten Classified Intel Access After Leak
7 July 2023
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
6 July 2023
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
6 July 2023
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
6 July 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
5 July 2023
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
4 July 2023
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023