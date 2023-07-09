Iranian President to Visit Africa Next Week

Islam Times - President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will start a three-nation tour of Africa on Tuesday.

After taking office in August 2021, Raisi adopted a new foreign policy oriented towards neighbors, Muslim states, Asian countries and the members of the Non-Aligned Movement.

He will be visiting Africa at the official invitation of his Kenyan, Ugandan and Zimbabwean counterparts with the purpose of diversifying Iran’s export markets and promoting trade cooperation with the foreign countries.

In comments in January 2022, Raisi denounced the objectives and interests that the West pursues in Africa, expressing Iran’s support for African nations’ independence, development and welfare.

Describing plans to establish and strengthen relations with the African states as a priority in Iran’s foreign policy, he said Iran seeks to enhance relations with African countries in all fields.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian president will embark on a tour of Kenya, Zimbabwe and Uganda on Tuesday.