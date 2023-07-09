Tehran, Beijing Eye Exchanging Scientific Technology in Water, Electricity Industries

Islam Times - Officials from Iran and China emphasized sharing scientific technology in the fields of water and electricity industries.

Speaking in a meeting of managers of the NRI with the senior directors of water and power industries and university professors of academic centers of Markazi province, Majid Amidpour added that his institute is interested in establishing cooperation with Russia’s Water and Electricity Industry Research Center.

The elements of the new energy ecosystem and science and technology park of the Ministry of Energy have been organized, he said, adding that comprehensive measures are being taken to support knowledge-based companies active in the field of water and electricity in order to guide these companies towards meeting the needs of water and electricity industry.

Amidpour put the number of knowledge-based companies and IT Parks in the country at 1,700 and 60 respectively, adding that the high capacities of these companies can be used in meeting the demands of the water and electricity industries

The head of Niroo Research Institute (NRI) in his recent meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua said efforts will be made to set up offices at the universities and research centers of China, adding that Chinese companies are interested in launching offices at the institute to exchange scientific technology.