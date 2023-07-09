0
Sunday 9 July 2023 - 03:37

Tehran, Beijing Eye Exchanging Scientific Technology in Water, Electricity Industries

Story Code : 1068464
Tehran, Beijing Eye Exchanging Scientific Technology in Water, Electricity Industries
The head of Niroo Research Institute (NRI) in his recent meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua said efforts will be made to set up offices at the universities and research centers of China, adding that Chinese companies are interested in launching offices at the institute to exchange scientific technology.
 
Speaking in a meeting of managers of the NRI with the senior directors of water and power industries and university professors of academic centers of Markazi province, Majid Amidpour added that his institute is interested in establishing cooperation with Russia’s Water and Electricity Industry Research Center.
 
The elements of the new energy ecosystem and science and technology park of the Ministry of Energy have been organized, he said, adding that comprehensive measures are being taken to support knowledge-based companies active in the field of water and electricity in order to guide these companies towards meeting the needs of water and electricity industry.
 
Amidpour put the number of knowledge-based companies and IT Parks in the country at 1,700 and 60 respectively, adding that the high capacities of these companies can be used in meeting the demands of the water and electricity industries
Comment


Featured Stories
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
7 July 2023
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
7 July 2023
Pentagon to Tighten Classified Intel Access After Leak
7 July 2023
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
6 July 2023
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
6 July 2023
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
6 July 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
5 July 2023
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
4 July 2023
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023