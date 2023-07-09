Iran’s Top Commander: Our Military Choppers Are Equipped with Up-to-Date Gear

Islam Times - The Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force’s Airborne Division General Yousef Qorbani announced that his country is in possession of the most powerful fleet of military helicopters in West Asia.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he said Iran has the largest and strongest fleet of helicopters in the Middle East.

“In spite of all sanctions, the Iranian Army Ground Force’s Airborne Division has the highest degree of combat preparedness in the region,” he added.

Lauding local experts for manufacturing a broad range of helicopter components, the general said the copters have been equipped with up-to-date equipment proportional to the threats.

General Qorbani stated that long-range and fire-and-forget missiles with pinpoint accuracy launched from the military helicopters can destroy enemy targets in only three seconds.

He also noted that the Army copters have been furnished with night-vision systems, which are owned by only a few countries.

The commander went on to say the process of designing a “national helicopter” will finish in the near future as the homegrown aircraft’s components are being designed and manufactured in cooperation with the Defense Ministry and knowledge-based companies.

Qorbani further noted that the combat choppers have been furnished with the newest equipment fit for rapid action against threats.