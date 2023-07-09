0
Sunday 9 July 2023 - 03:54

In Reversal, Netanyahu Beats Gantz in TV Poll

Story Code : 1068469
In Reversal, Netanyahu Beats Gantz in TV Poll
Asked who is better suited to be prime minister, 39 percent of respondents to the Channel 12 news survey said Netanyahu, versus 34% for Gantz. In Channel 12’s poll last month, Gantz defeated Netanyahu 37% to 36%, a slimmer margin of victory for the National Unity chief than other recent surveys.
 
The survey followed a week in which the “Israeli” army launched a major aggression in the northern West Bank city of Jenin and spontaneous mass demonstrations that included the blocking of roads were held Wednesday night after the Tel Aviv police chief resigned.
 
Netanyahu had a significantly larger lead over his other rivals in direct matchups, with 42% reporting they prefer him as premier to opposition leader Yair Lapid. Squared off against former prime minister Naftali Bennett, who does not currently hold elected office but made headlines this week for an interview with the BBC, Netanyahu had 39% to Bennett’s 25%.
 
The poll also asked about the decision by Tel Aviv police commander Ami Eshed to quit the force and who was right in the dispute between him and far-right “National Security” Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who has been calling for police to deal more forcefully with protesters against the so-called “judicial overhaul”.
 
Asked what they thought of the police response to the demonstrations, 38% said they believed the cops were too soft, 30% just right and 18% too tough, while the rest were unsure.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
7 July 2023
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
7 July 2023
Pentagon to Tighten Classified Intel Access After Leak
7 July 2023
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
6 July 2023
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
6 July 2023
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
6 July 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
5 July 2023
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
4 July 2023
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023