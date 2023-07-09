0
Sunday 9 July 2023 - 03:57

Russia: US Presence in Syria Violates Int’l Laws

Story Code : 1068472
“Washington’s policies neither do help the restoration of stability nor improve the status quo in Syria. They do not cement the Syrian government’s sovereignty, and instead adversely affect the situation in the entire Middle East,” Antonov said on Friday.
 
He further said: “The US military presence on Syrian soil violates international laws, as the forces occupy certain areas in the country under the pretext of carrying out anti-terrorist missions.”
 
The Russian president’s special envoy for Syria says Washington seeks to undermine stability in the country.
 
Elsewhere in his remarks, Antonov roundly dismissed the accusations leveled by the US War Department against Russia concerning alleged “unprofessional behavior in Syrian airspace,” stressing it is the US that infringes upon the rules of aviation there.
 
The Russian ambassador noted that such comments go beyond the limits of decency and lack any rationality, and are meant to deviate the world public opinion from the fact that Americans themselves violate air safety rules in the Syrian airspace on a daily basis.
