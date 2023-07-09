Sayyed Safieddine: Hezbollah Not Answering Offenders for Keenness on Lebanon Interests

Islam Times - Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine indicated on Saturday that Hezbollah is not raising the issue of constitutional amendment in Lebanon, adding that the Resistance would be the party that will discuss this issue.

Sayyed Safieddine reiterated that the national dialogue would be the sole solution for the political deadlock in Lebanon, underlining the importance of the practical solutions that unite the Lebanese people.

Sayyed Safiedine pointed out that Sheikh Al-Karaki was the founder of the Wilayat Al-Faqih Islamic concept, refuting the accusations of some Lebanese parties who allege that it is an Iranian notion used to rule the regional countries, including Lebanon.

Delivering Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s speech that addresses a religion conference held in Bekaa to discuss the legacy of the key Lebanese scholar Sheikh Ali Al-Karaki, Sayyed Safieddine stressed that Hezbollah is not answering the offenders for keenness on the national interests, not for fear of them at all.