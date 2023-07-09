0
Sunday 9 July 2023 - 04:10

Sayyed Safieddine: Hezbollah Not Answering Offenders for Keenness on Lebanon Interests

Story Code : 1068481
Sayyed Safieddine: Hezbollah Not Answering Offenders for Keenness on Lebanon Interests
Delivering Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s speech that addresses a religion conference held in Bekaa to discuss the legacy of the key Lebanese scholar Sheikh Ali Al-Karaki, Sayyed Safieddine stressed that Hezbollah is not answering the offenders for keenness on the national interests, not for fear of them at all.
 
Sayyed Safieddine reiterated that the national dialogue would be the sole solution for the political deadlock in Lebanon, underlining the importance of the practical solutions that unite the Lebanese people.
 
Sayyed Safiedine pointed out that Sheikh Al-Karaki was the founder of the Wilayat Al-Faqih Islamic concept, refuting the accusations of some Lebanese parties who allege that it is an Iranian notion used to rule the regional countries, including Lebanon.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
7 July 2023
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
7 July 2023
Pentagon to Tighten Classified Intel Access After Leak
7 July 2023
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
6 July 2023
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
6 July 2023
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
6 July 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
5 July 2023
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
Moscow targeted by drones: Mayor
4 July 2023
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
IRGC Develops New Missile Training System
3 July 2023
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
Report: US Military Veterans Tell Family Members Not to Enlist
3 July 2023