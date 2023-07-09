Islam Times - A report suggested that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to have lied during a press briefing, saying that no Biden family members were present at the White House in the days before the cocaine bag was found in the West Wing.

Nevertheless, Jean-Pierre snapped at a reporter on Friday, denying the suggestion that the cocaine belonged to a member of the Biden family and said they were absent at the White House that day.

"They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back on Tuesday. So to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible. And I'll just leave it there," she said.

In frustration, she forcefully tossed her briefing book from the podium.

The White House did not promptly reply to Fox's request for comment.

Illicit drugs were found near the West Executive entrance on Sunday evening by a member of the Secret Service, prompting questions from the press about the individual responsible for introducing them into the White House.

According to a source who spoke to Fox News Digital on Thursday, the Secret Service has yet to identify any suspects in the cocaine investigation. The possibility of finding the culprit remains uncertain.

On Friday, June 30, Fox News press pool reported that President Joe Biden had delivered a speech in the Roosevelt Room during the afternoon. He left the White House for Camp David at 6:34 pm, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, and Hunter's son, Beau Biden.