0
Sunday 9 July 2023 - 08:41

Poll: Only 3% of Americans Want Elderly President

Story Code : 1068528
Poll: Only 3% of Americans Want Elderly President
Only 3% of respondents said they wanted someone in their 70s or older in the Oval Office, according to the study, which came out on Thursday, RT reported.
 
Aged 80, current US President Joe Biden is the oldest-ever American leader. His main rival in next year’s presidential election is Donald Trump, who turned 77 in June.
 
The authors of the poll noted that they did not specifically mention Biden or Trump when asking people about the “ideal age” for the head of state.
 
However, according to the poll, Americans are also unlikely to have faith in a young president. The US Constitution dictates that the White House occupant must be at least 35 years of age, and only 3% of those surveyed said they wanted the head of state to be in their 30s.
 
Almost half of respondents (49%) believe that the president should be someone in their 50s. Another 24% said they’d like the head of state to be in their 60s, while 17% opted for someone in their 40s, the poll showed.
 
Views about the ideal presidential age were similar among Democrats and Republicans, the study pointed out.
 
The research was carried out on June 5-11 among 5,115 adults. All are members of the Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), and were recruited through random national sampling of residential addresses.
 
A poll last month by CNN/SSRS revealed that 36% of Americans are against Biden and Trump running in the 2024 election. A race between the two would be something “a historic number of Americans don’t want,” CNN stated.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
9 July 2023
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
9 July 2023
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
8 July 2023
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
7 July 2023
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
7 July 2023
Pentagon to Tighten Classified Intel Access After Leak
7 July 2023
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
6 July 2023
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
6 July 2023
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
China Accuses US of Leading Taiwan to Abyss of Disaster
6 July 2023
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza Strip
5 July 2023
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had
Crashed North Korean Spy Satellite Had 'No Military Utility': Seoul
5 July 2023