Iran Executes 2 Daesh Terrorists for 2022 Fatal Attack on Shia Shrine

Islam Times - Tehran on Saturday hanged two main culprits behind a deadly terror attack on a holy site in the city of Shiraz in Southern Iran last year, which was claimed by the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group.

The terrorists, Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Naeem Hashem Ghotali, were hanged on Saturday morning local time near the scene of the incident after a months-long legal procedure over the case came to a close.

The two men had received death sentences in March after they were found to be “directly involved in the arming, procurement, logistics and guidance of the main perpetrator of the terrorist attack". Others were also handed down jail terms.

In early November, Iran's Intelligence Ministry confirmed that security agents have arrested 26 Takfiri terrorists involved in the fatal shooting in Shah Cheragh holy shrine, and added that the militants are non-Iranians from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

The terrorists have been arrested in the provinces of Fars, Tehran, Alborz, Kerman, Qom and Khorasan Razavi, the statement added, noting that a number of others have been caught as they were trying to flee the country from the Eastern borders.

The ministry also stated that a number of those terrorists were planning another terrorist attack in the Southeastern city of Zahedan.

Tehran has denounced the silence of the so-called Western advocates of human rights over terror attacks in Iran which led to the martyrdom and injury of several civilians, and further blasted them for inciting and encouraging terrorism in the country.

In mid-December, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei lashed out at the US for supporting terror groups, and declared that Washington and its allies, as main backers and creators of Daesh, were complicit in the terror attack on the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh.

"In addition to Daesh who carried out the terrorist attack in the Shah Cheragh shrine, the main backers and creators of Daesh, the US and its allies, were partners in this crime," he stated.

"They deceitfully hoist the flag of human rights in words, but in practice, they create dangerous terrorist groups," Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

The Leader added that killing pilgrims is quite different from other acts of terror and brings further disgrace to the enemy.

Heavily-armed assailants killed 15 people, including women and children, and wounded 19 others in a raid on Shah Cheragh in late October, as pilgrims were visiting the holy site.