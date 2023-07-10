Top BBC Star Taken Off-Air After Allegations He Paid Teenager for ‘Sexual Photos’

Islam Times - A male BBC star has allegedly been taken off-air while they’re investigated for providing money in exchange for explicit photos.

The alleged youngster is now 20, but the situation is reported to have begun when they were 17.

Their mother has said, "When I see him on telly, I feel sick."

"I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life," she added to The Sun.

They believe the money passed over was used to fund a drug addiction, which has made them go from, "a happy-go-lucky youngster to a ghost-like crack addict".

The upset mother blames the star for "taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child."

It is claimed she complained to the BBC on May 19, whereby she also asked the channel to stop the star from sending money. She alleges to have seen bank statements that show deposits as large as £5,000.

"The money had been in exchange for sexually explicit photographs of my child," she said.

The well-known presenter, who has not been named, is accused of giving over £35,000 to a teen for the imagery, The Metro reported.