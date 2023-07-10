0
Monday 10 July 2023 - 02:03

Top BBC Star Taken Off-Air After Allegations He Paid Teenager for ‘Sexual Photos’

Story Code : 1068626
Top BBC Star Taken Off-Air After Allegations He Paid Teenager for ‘Sexual Photos’
The well-known presenter, who has not been named, is accused of giving over £35,000 to a teen for the imagery, The Metro reported.
 
The alleged youngster is now 20, but the situation is reported to have begun when they were 17.
 
Their mother has said, "When I see him on telly, I feel sick."
 
"I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life," she added to The Sun.
 
They believe the money passed over was used to fund a drug addiction, which has made them go from, "a happy-go-lucky youngster to a ghost-like crack addict".
 
The upset mother blames the star for "taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child."
 
It is claimed she complained to the BBC on May 19, whereby she also asked the channel to stop the star from sending money. She alleges to have seen bank statements that show deposits as large as £5,000.
 
"The money had been in exchange for sexually explicit photographs of my child," she said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
10 July 2023
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
10 July 2023
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
9 July 2023
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
9 July 2023
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
9 July 2023
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
8 July 2023
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
7 July 2023
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
7 July 2023
Pentagon to Tighten Classified Intel Access After Leak
7 July 2023
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
Kremlin Warms: Ukraine Threat against ZNPP Could Cause Catastrophe
6 July 2023
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
Islamic Jihad Chief: Palestinians Recorded Great Victory by Ending Jenin Offensive
6 July 2023