Monday 10 July 2023 - 02:04

Iran: MiG-29 Electronic Warfare Simulator Becomes Operational

Major General Mousavi stated on Sunday that the simulator has been successfully tested and finalized by the Iranian pilots and will soon be handed over to the units which in possission of MiG-29 aircraft.
 
He added that the electronic warfare system improves the operational capacity of the units.
 
The military chief went on to say that the electronic warfare simulators of all aircraft, including F-4 and Sukhoi Su-24, were manufactured by the Iranian researchers and commanders.
 
The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes.
 
Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the weaponry sphere.
 
Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.
