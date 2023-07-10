Iran: Jenin Devastation Marks Moral Failure for Israeli Supporters

Islam Times - Iran strongly condemned Israel's two-day military onslaught on Jenin which resulted in the martyrdom of several civilians and mass destruction of homes and basic infrastructure, and said the large-scale havoc in the densely populated Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank spells the moral defeat of the Zionist regime's backers.

He stressed that a much bigger defeat awaits the Israeli backers, stating, "The trail of destruction left behind in Jenin marks a shameful moral failure for the Zionist regime’s supporters.

The spokesperson stressed that the scale of destruction in the Jenin refugee camp marks a flagrant violation of international law and constitutes a war crime.

The senior official advised the Palestinian authorities and people to properly "put on display the ruins", which manifest "gross violations of international law and war crimes", before the eyes of the world public so that the so-called advocates of human rights are even more disgraced.

At least 12 Palestinians have been martyred in Jenin during Israel’s largest raid in decades in the occupied West Bank, with dozens more wounded. The attacks which continued for approximately 48 hours from the air and ground are considered the biggest devastation in the region in the past 20 years.

A group of UN experts stressed that Israel’s military raids targeting the Jenin refugee camp “may prima facie constitute a war crime”.

City’s deputy governor Kamal Abu al-Rub said that "houses and infrastructure suffered heavy damage in the offensive”, adding, “Almost 80% of houses in the Jenin refugee camp were either destroyed, damaged or burnt.”

Palestine's minister of public works and housing has announced that reconstruction of buildings and roads destroyed during the Israeli aggression against Jenin requires over $15 billion.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

With the latest killings in the West Bank, the Israeli forces have shot and killed at least 180 Palestinians since the start of the year, including minors and women, according to reports.

The United Nations marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years. Some 171 Palestinians, including more than 30 children, were killed by the Israeli forces in the West Bank last year. At least 9,000 others were injured as well.

The regime has become more violent since Benjamin Netanyahu came back to power last year as the leader of a far-right coalition cabinet. The ongoing violence has prompted international calls for calm, with the European Union urging an immediate ceasefire.

Iran describes Israel as the root cause of the region’s instability and insecurity, but also stresses Israel's US-supported barbarity will not change the inevitable fate of the Tel Aviv regime.

Tehran says the history of the apartheid regime is full of assassinations, massacre, torture and killing of Palestinian kids, and described Tel Aviv regime's atrocities and massacre of Palestinian women and children as indicative of the destitute of Zionists. Iranian officials say the Tel Aviv regime has been struggling for more than 70 years to exit its identity crisis which has been mixed with genocide, plunder, forced displacement and scores of other inhumane moves.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani wrote on Twitter on Sunday the Israeli war machine has suffered a "new historic defeat" in the recent brutal attack on Jenin.