0
Monday 10 July 2023 - 02:13

Bankruptcy Rate of American Businesses Accelerates: Report

Story Code : 1068633
Corporate bankruptcies in the first half of this year outstripped even the same period of 2020 – when the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy, according to data published by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
 
Silicon Valley Bank, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lordstown Motors and Mediamath Holdings were some of the well-known names that went under during the last six months.
 
Total company failures for the period surged 68% from a year earlier to almost 3,000, according to data provider Epiq Bankruptcy, Markets Insider reported.
 
American companies have come under increased stress from elevated debt costs and bond losses after the Federal Reserve boosted interest rates by a staggering 500 basis points since last spring to tame multi-decade high inflation.
 
Experts including economist David Rosenberg and Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson have predicted the economy to tip into a recession in the coming quarters.
 
"This trend points to the economic trials businesses are facing right now, which are impacted by rising interest rates, inflation, and increased borrowing costs, to name a few," said Gregg Morin, Vice President of Business Development and Revenue at Epiq Bankruptcy, the firm that published the report.
 
S&P Global's research shows that even some of the larger companies are struggling to cope under the pressure – 15 companies, each with over $1 billion in debts, filed for bankruptcy in the first half.
