Syria Revokes BBC Accreditation over Distorted Reporting

Islam Times - Syrian authorities have revoked the accreditation of BBC journalists, barring them from legally working in the country.

In a statement on Saturday, Syria's Ministry of Information accused the BBC of intentionally providing subjective and false information, despite previous warnings from Syrian authorities.

The ministry alleged that the media outlet relied on statements and testimonies from terrorist and anti-Syrian groups for some of its reports.

Consequently, the ministry stated that the BBC had failed to adhere to professional standards, instead opting to deliver politicized and misleading reports.

The BBC, on the other hand, claimed that its journalism has been impartial and independent. A spokesperson for the channel stated that they engage with individuals across the political spectrum to establish factual information, and they would continue providing unbiased news and information to Arabic-speaking audiences.

Damascus officials said that the British news channel has repeatedly produced news reports that present a distorted picture of reality in Syria.