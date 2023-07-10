Long-Awaited Release: Hamas Leader Freed from Israeli Captivity after 24 Years

Islam Times - Sheikh Hassan Youssef, a prominent leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, will finally be released from Israeli prison today, Sunday. Owais, Sheikh Youssef’s son, announced that the family will celebrate his release at their home after the Beitunia club management refused to rent out their hall due to pressure from authorities.

Sheikh Youssef’s dedication to his cause was honed during his first arrest when he was a child and his exile to Marj Zuhour in southern Lebanon in the early 1990s. Despite the challenges he faced, he emerged as one of the leaders of national and Islamic action in Palestine. He then served as a spokesman for the Hamas Movement before being elected as a deputy in the Legislative Council.

Sheikh Youssef’s release today is a long-awaited moment of relief for his family, supporters, and followers. Many are expected to attend the celebrations in his honor.

The Israeli occupation forces arrested Sheikh Youssef last December, storming his home in the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah. Sheikh Youssef is a man of reform, a supporter of prisoners and the oppressed, and a member of the Legislative Council who has dedicated his life to social and political activism. He has spent a total of 24 years in Israeli captivity, undergoing 20 separate arrests, and has been a target of the authorities since he was a child of under 16.