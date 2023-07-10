0
Monday 10 July 2023 - 02:27

IOF Launch Raids and Renew Assaults on Palestinian Territories

Story Code : 1068643
IOF Launch Raids and Renew Assaults on Palestinian Territories
In a new wave of violence, Israeli occupation forces have launched a series of raids and arrests across the area, including the arrest of children Taymour al-Qasrawi and Ishaq Shaheen in Hebron.
 
Furthermore, four Palestinians were seriously injured after clashes erupted in the town of Kafr Qaddum.
 
In addition to these incursions, dozens of settlers stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the strict protection of the Israeli occupation forces. Jerusalemites continue to call for support in protecting the mosque, which has been the site of daily incursions.
 
Meanwhile, Itamar Ben Gvir, the so-called Minister of National Security in the Israeli government, has issued new instructions aimed at facilitating trigger pulls among settlers, including preventing the confiscation of weapons and investigating those who shoot at Palestinians. Critics worry that these facilities will lead to a phenomenon of shooting in cases where it is not justified.
 
In Gaza, the Israeli occupation forces opened fire towards agricultural lands, east of Khan Yunis, in a further escalation of violence across the occupied territories.
