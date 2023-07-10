CIA Recruiting SDF Forces in Syria to Fight in Ukraine

Islam Times - The Central Intelligence Agency of the United States, known as the CIA, has accelerated the process of recruiting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Russian army in Ukraine, a Syrian newspaper says.

About 2,000 SDF forces have been identified by the CIA since the beginning of this war, and about 850 of them have been sent to Ukraine since the beginning of this year through the Kurdistan region of Iraq and from the provinces of Raqqa, Deir al-Zour, and al-Hasakah, the source revealed.

These elements are stationed in brigades known as foreign forces, and their salaries have increased from $1,500 to $2,000 per month due to the successive defeats of Ukrainians in the battle with Russian forces, the source said.

Informed sources among the SDF forces and some Arab tribes allied with them have announced that large groups of SDF elements have been sent to the battlefield in Ukraine in the last three months, Syrian newspaper Al-Watan wrote in an article, referring to the battle in Ukraine.