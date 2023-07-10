Iraq Detains 6 Wanted ISIL Terrorists

Islam Times - The federal intelligence and Investigation Agency FIIA announced on Sunday the arrest of 6 terrorists, one of whom was involved in the murder of an awakening official in Latifiya in 2010.

"The documents and information indicate that the defendants belonged to the so-called Southern state, and most of them participated in fighting the armed forces and security agencies and also used false documents to evade prosecution by the security forces,” the statement added.

Earlier on Friday, the Counter-Terrorism Service of Iraq announced that 5 ISIL terrorists were killed in Kirkuk.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.

The federal intelligence and investigations agency, based on accurate intelligence information, was able to arrest 6 wanted in terrorist cases in accordance with the provisions of Article IV of the anti-terrorism law, one of whom was involved in the murder of an official of the Latifiya awakening in 2010, reads the FIA's statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).