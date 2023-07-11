0
Tuesday 11 July 2023 - 00:13

China Warns of Humanitarian Issues As US Provides Cluster Munitions to Ukraine

Story Code : 1068833
Mao suggested that this move could potentially result in humanitarian problems.
 
Mao also emphasized the importance of seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. She stated, "Relevant parties should refrain from adding fuel to the fire and escalating contradictions, which could exacerbate the Ukrainian crisis."
 
The Pentagon, last week, unveiled another military aid package for Ukraine with this particular one including cluster munitions. Notably, the weapons have been banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which was ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.
 
"Many countries have spoken out against it (cluster munition supplies), irresponsible transfers of cluster munitions can easily lead to humanitarian problems. Humanitarian issues and military security issues must be dealt with in a balanced manner, and the transfer of cluster munitions must be treated with restraint and caution," Mao Ning told reporters, according to the Republic World.
 
The diplomat added that relevant parties should not add fuel to the fire, exacerbate contradictions leading to an aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis.
