Islam Times - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said he will urge the NATO summit to open a path for Ankara's EU membership so Turkey paves the way for Sweden's NATO membership.

"First, let's pave the way for Turkey in the EU, and then we will pave the way for Sweden just as we did for Finland," Erdogan said at a news conference in Istanbul before heading to Lithuania's capital Vilnius to attend a NATO summit, Anadolu Agency reported.

Erdogan also reiterated that Sweden's NATO membership depends on the fulfillment of issues mentioned in the last year's tripartite agreement signed in Madrid during a NATO summit.

Stockholm's accession to NATO is also at the discretion of the Turkish parliament, he stressed.

During the two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, the leaders will address the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, its challenges to NATO, and steps to strengthen the military alliance's defense and deterrence. Sweden's bid to join NATO bid will be also on the agenda.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership soon after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022.

Although Turkey approved Finland's membership to NATO, it is waiting for Sweden to fulfill its commitments under the deal.

Previously, Erdogan underlined that Sweden cannot hope to join NATO as long as it gives shelter and a green light for "terrorists and supporters of terrorists".

To join NATO, Sweden needs the approval of all of its current members, including Turkey, which has been in the alliance for over 70 years and boasts its second-largest army.

"I am calling out to the countries that have kept Turkey waiting at the EU gate for more than 50 years.