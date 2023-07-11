Lebanese Legislators Protest Israeli Occupation of Ghajar Village

Islam Times - A group of Lebanese lawmakers staged a demonstration to condemn the Israeli regime's occupation of the strategic border village of Ghajar.

Earlier this month, Israel absorbed Ghajar by erecting fences in the northern area. The village is located at a strategic corner where the borders of Syria, Lebanon, and the occupied Palestinian territories meet.

In a statement on Sunday, lawmakers from the "Forces of Change" in Lebanon described Israel's seizure of the northern part of Ghajar as an assault on Lebanese sovereignty and a violation of international laws.

The statement emphasized the lawmakers' commitment to defending every inch of the country and every drop of its seawater, underscoring the indisputable sovereignty of Lebanon.

Furthermore, the statement criticized the caretaker government led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati for its cautious approach, leniency, and negligence in the face of existing threats.

The parliamentarians called on the Beirut movement to promptly explore all available means to oppose the blatant Israeli aggression.

Ghajar village, divided by the UN Blue Line, which serves as the de-facto border between Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, was occupied by Israel during the July 2006 war.

The village is home to approximately 2,000 people, with most identifying as Syrian Shiite Muslims, the minority sect to which Syrian President Bashar al-Assad belongs.

In November 2010, the Israeli cabinet approved a plan to withdraw from the northern part of the village. However, Israel has yet to fulfill this withdrawal.

Lebanese legislator Elias Jaradi expressed to Russia's Sputnik news agency that the Israeli army's encroachment on Lebanese lands and obstruction of main roads constitutes a clear violation of the nation's sovereignty.

He added that the local residents of southern Lebanon, who successfully expelled Israeli occupation forces in April 2000, will not rest until all occupied lands are liberated.

Jaradi further stated that a vast majority of Lebanese legislators hold the same position, highlighting the correctness and legitimacy of the issue, as well as everyone's commitment to exercising state authority over all Lebanese land.

The protest comes after the Israeli regime military erected a fence north of the village, completely cutting it off from Lebanon, according to Press TV.