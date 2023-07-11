0
Tuesday 11 July 2023 - 00:23

Kremlin Says Putin Held Meeting with Wagner Group Commanders

Story Code : 1068838
Kremlin Says Putin Held Meeting with Wagner Group Commanders
"Indeed, the president had such a meeting. He invited 35 people to it. All group commanders and company management, including Prigozhin. This meeting took place in the Kremlin on June 29 and lasted almost three hours," Peskov told a briefing, Sputnik reported.
 
The details of the meeting are confidential, but both Putin and Wagner commanders gave an assessment of the June 24 events, the spokesman said.
 
"The only thing we can say is that the president gave an assessment of the company's actions at the front line during the 'special military operation', and also gave his assessment of the events of June 24. Putin listened to the explanations of the commanders and offered them further employment options," Peskov said.
 
Commanders of Wagner told Putin that they are his staunch supporters and are ready to continue fighting for Russia, the spokesman concluded.
 
On June 23, forces of the Wagner Group (PMC) seized the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, following accusations leveled against the Russian Ministry of Defense for allegedly striking the group's camps. Both the Russian military and the Federal Security Service have denied the allegations.
 
The next day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed that he had spent the entire day negotiating with Yevgeny Prigozhin, as agreed upon with Putin. As a result of the talks, the Wagner group leader accepted Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of his troops in Russia and take measures to de-escalate the situation.
 
Putin guaranteed that the Wagner group fighters would have the opportunity to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, return home, or move to Belarus.
Comment


Featured Stories
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 July 2023
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
10 July 2023
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
10 July 2023
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
10 July 2023
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
9 July 2023
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
9 July 2023
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
9 July 2023
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
8 July 2023
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
7 July 2023
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
7 July 2023
Pentagon to Tighten Classified Intel Access After Leak
7 July 2023