IRGC Arrests Assassins of 2 Officers in Western Iran

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps arrested assassins of two IRGC officers as they were trying to cross Iran's Northwestern borders.

The main perpetrator in the assassination had operated a network in the Iranian provinces of West Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, Alborz, and Tehran, the IRGC said, adding that all elements involved in the case had been arrested.

The main suspect was identified and arrested as he was trying to leave the Iranian border city of Qotur in the Northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, said the statement.

Sajjad Amiri was martyred on June 11 and Mehdi Shah Maleki lost his life on June 13 in clashes in Iran's Kermanshah province.

Iranian intelligence forces, in collaboration with the IRGC intelligence force, have arrested the suspects behind the killing of Sajjad Amiri and Mehdi Shah Maleki, a Sunday statement by the IRGC said.