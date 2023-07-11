0
Tuesday 11 July 2023 - 02:19

IRGC Arrests Assassins of 2 Officers in Western Iran

Story Code : 1068851
IRGC Arrests Assassins of 2 Officers in Western Iran
Iranian intelligence forces, in collaboration with the IRGC intelligence force, have arrested the suspects behind the killing of Sajjad Amiri and Mehdi Shah Maleki, a Sunday statement by the IRGC said.
 
The main perpetrator in the assassination had operated a network in the Iranian provinces of West Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, Alborz, and Tehran, the IRGC said, adding that all elements involved in the case had been arrested. 
 
The main suspect was identified and arrested as he was trying to leave the Iranian border city of Qotur in the Northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, said the statement. 
 
Sajjad Amiri was martyred on June 11 and Mehdi Shah Maleki lost his life on June 13 in clashes in Iran's Kermanshah province.
Comment


Featured Stories
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
NGO: Palestinian Children Abused in Israeli Detention
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
Man Who Desecrated Quran in Sweden Hired by Mossad: Iran Intelligence Ministry
11 July 2023
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
Iran Unveils Electronic Navigation System
10 July 2023
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
North Korea Warns It May Shoot Down US Spy Planes
10 July 2023
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
Erdogan, Biden Discuss Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO Membership Ahead of Alliance’s Summit
10 July 2023
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
Turkey: Ukraine Deserves NATO Membership
9 July 2023
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
Report: US Military Seeks to Turn India into Logistics Hub in Anti-China Bid
9 July 2023
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
Cluster Bombs Reveal US’ Push to Worsen Ukraine War: Iranian Spokesman
9 July 2023
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
Jenin Reconstruction after Israeli Aggression Requires $15 Billion, Palestinian Official Says
8 July 2023
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
US Giving Cluster Munitions to Ukraine in ‘Desperate Gesture,’ Russian Envoy Says
8 July 2023
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
CIA Role in Ukraine Revealed
7 July 2023
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
“Israel” Strikes Lebanon’s Kfarshouba
7 July 2023
Pentagon to Tighten Classified Intel Access After Leak
7 July 2023