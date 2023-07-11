Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani slammed Washington and its European allies for imposing unilateral and illegal sanctions against Tehran, and further underlined that the US as well as the three European signatories to the 2015 agreement – the UK, France and German – should be blamed for defying their explicit legal obligations under the accord.

He made the remarks following a recent United Nations Security Council meeting on Resolution 2231, which endorses the JCPOA.

The spokesperson stated that the three European countries avoided fulfilling their obligations within the framework of the nuclear deal after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement, adding that despite the promises they made, they could not make up for Washington’s withdrawal.

The top diplomat called on the European signatories to the JCPOA to adhere to their commitments, instead of making accusations against Iran.

Kana'ani said Iran does not accept the West’s allegations, stressing that such actions are "unconstructive" and "will not lead anywhere".

He also emphasized that any new sanctions based on baseless accusations are completely rejected.

The senior official denounced as "a violation of human rights” the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US and its allies on Iran, and stated that Tehran reserves its right to respond to any irresponsible action in a timely manner.

Kana'ani was referring to sanctions imposed by the United States and its European allies on Iran throughout the years, especially after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, and employed a notorious and yet failed “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

Iran stresses it has not quit the negotiating table with the world powers, but will not put all its eggs in the negotiation basket and will not wait for the United States to return to its commitments under the 2015 agreement. Iranian officials stress Tehran has maintained its constructive aproach towards a good, strong and lasting agreement on the revival of the accord and arriving at a deal requires the US pragmatic attitude.

Tehran says it will not be able to trust Washington as long as President Joe Biden continues the wrong policy of maximum pressure and sanctions practiced by Donald Trump against Iran. Iranian officials say the Biden administration has yet done nothing but hollow promises to lift sanctions against Tehran. They blast the US addiction to sanctions, and slammed the POTUS for continuing his predecessor's policy on Iran.

In quitting the agreement, Trump restored sanctions on Iran as part of what he called the “maximum pressure” campaign against the country. Those sanctions are being enforced to this day by the Biden administration, even though it has repeatedly acknowledged that the policy has been a mistake and a failure.

Iranian officials say the ball is in the US' court, and the Biden administration should assure Tehran that it will not repeat Trump's past mistakes.

Diplomats have also criticized Washington for raising excessive demands from Tehran during the nuclear talks, and blocking efforts to reach an agreement on the JCPOA. They emphasized that the US should lift unilateral sanctions, and assure Iran that it will not repeat its past mistakes.

“We believe European governments are just as responsible as the United States in fulfilling their obligations and should be held accountable for failing to do so,” Kana'ani told reporters on Monday, reffering to the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action