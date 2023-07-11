Palestinians Fire 2 Rockets toward Israeli Settlement

Islam Times - Palestinians fired two rockets toward the Israeli regime settlement of Shaked, north of West Bank.

According to the statement, the Al Ayash Battalion was able to target the usurped town of Shaked in the west of Jenin with two Qassam-1 rockets.

This rocket attack was carried out after the Zionist regime forces attacked and bombarded the city and the camp of Jenin since the morning of Monday last week, as a result of which 13 Palestinians were martyred and 117 others were injured.

The Jenin-based 'Al Ayash' brigade, in a statement, took responsibility for the attack.