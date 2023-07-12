0
Wednesday 12 July 2023 - 01:42

Report: Biden Has Profane Temper Behind Closed Doors

Axios reports that, according to current and former aides, the American president has a short fuse and is prone to eruptions such as, “God dammit, how the f–k don’t you know this?!” and “Get the f–k out of here!” 
 
Biden also aggressively interrogates aides to the point that some try to avoid meeting alone with the president, according to the report.
 
However, Axios cited aides who say facing an outburst from the president is a sign of respect, and that the behavior signals Biden’s high expectations for those around him. 
 
In public, Biden is less prone to profanity — though has occasionally cursed on hot mics.
 
Among the president’s perceived political strengths is empathy and his “regular Joe” persona, despite spending his entire career in Washington. His speeches are often filled with folksy anecdotes, calls for civility and even whispers to emphasize some points.
 
Axios notes in a podcast accompanying the report that those public habits contrasts with his raising the volume in private settings.
 
Biden’s top challenger in 2024 is once again former President Donald Trump, who lost his own reelection bid to Biden in 2020.
 
Trump, who has been noted for his temper in public as well as in private, has knocked the president as “Sleepy Joe”. Many have also raised concerns about Biden’s age, as the oldest sitting president.
 
Axios reports some Biden aides think Biden should display more of his temper in the public eye to help dampen worries about his age and engagement.
