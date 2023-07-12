Enemy Unable to Defeat Iran Militarily: IRGC General

Islam Times - The enemy has come to the conclusion that it is impossible to defeat Iran in the military field through conventional methods, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force said.

That is why the enemy has resorted to a hybrid war in the new era of confrontation with Iran, the commander added, stressing that this hostile plot is also prone to failure.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the general pointed to the enemies’ plots to carry out assassination attacks by hiring mercenary cells that have no human understanding, saying the blind terrorist attacks by the proxy forces have shed light on the links between the enemy and the terrorists and added to the public hatred of the adversaries.

In comments in September 2022, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the Islamic Republic is so powerful that it is impossible to defeat it with military action, pointing to the US’ admission that its policy of maximum pressure on Iran has ended in dismal failure.

Addressing an annual conference of the IRGC commanders in Mashhad, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said the enemy has gained information about part of Iran’s military and defense capabilities and arrived at the conclusion, with certainty, that it is impossible to defeat Iran’s power and abilities with customary military methods.